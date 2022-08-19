Parmesan cheese and heavy whipping cream make this tasty dish incredibly rich and creamy.
Bacon and Creamed Corn Pasta
Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 6 medium ears corn, shucked
- 4 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped
- ½ cup chopped yellow onion
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 (12-ounce) box casarecce pasta, cooked according to package directions
- 2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
- ¼ cup chopped green onion
- Garnish: ground black pepper, chopped fresh basil
Instructions
- Using a sharp knife, cut corn kernels from cobs; reserve 1 cup kernels. Using the back of a spoon, scrape cobs to remove pulp. Place pulp and remaining corn kernels in the work bowl of a food processor; process until smooth.
- In a 12-inch skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet.
- Add yellow onion to skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook for 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in puréed corn, cream, salt, and pepper; bring to a low boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thickened, 8 to 10 minutes.
- Remove from heat; stir cheese into sauce mixture. Stir in reserved corn kernels, cooked pasta, tomatoes, and green onion; top with cooked bacon. Garnish with pepper and basil, if desired.
