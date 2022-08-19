Bacon and Creamed Corn Pasta

Parmesan cheese and heavy whipping cream make this tasty dish incredibly rich and creamy.

Bacon and Creamed Corn Pasta
Serves: 4 to 6
 
Ingredients
  • 6 medium ears corn, shucked
  • 4 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped
  • ½ cup chopped yellow onion
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ½ cup heavy whipping cream
  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 (12-ounce) box casarecce pasta, cooked according to package directions
  • 2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
  • ¼ cup chopped green onion
  • Garnish: ground black pepper, chopped fresh basil
Instructions
  1. Using a sharp knife, cut corn kernels from cobs; reserve 1 cup kernels. Using the back of a spoon, scrape cobs to remove pulp. Place pulp and remaining corn kernels in the work bowl of a food processor; process until smooth.
  2. In a 12-inch skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet.
  3. Add yellow onion to skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook for 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in puréed corn, cream, salt, and pepper; bring to a low boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thickened, 8 to 10 minutes.
  4. Remove from heat; stir cheese into sauce mixture. Stir in reserved corn kernels, cooked pasta, tomatoes, and green onion; top with cooked bacon. Garnish with pepper and basil, if desired.

 

