These Bacon-Cheddar Angel Biscuits are the perfect savory bread to serve with any meal.
Bacon-Cheddar Angel Biscuits
Serves: about 14
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup warm water (105° to 110°)
- 2 teaspoons active dry yeast
- 2½ cups all-purpose flour
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ cup all-vegetable shortening
- 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, divided
- ¾ cup cooked crumbled bacon, divided
- ⅓ cup whole buttermilk
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
- 1 large egg, beaten
- Garnish: chopped fresh chives
Instructions
- In a small bowl, combine ⅓ cup warm water and yeast. Let stand until bubbly, about 5 minutes.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in shortening until mixture is crumbly. Stir in ¾ cup cheese, ½ cup bacon, buttermilk, and chives until a shaggy dough forms. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface, and knead until smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes.
- Spray a large bowl with cooking spray. Place dough in bowl, turning to grease top. Cover with plastic wrap, and let stand in a warm, draft-free place (75°) until doubled in size, about 1 hour.
- Spray a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with cooking spray.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1-inch thickness. Using a 2-inch round cutter, cut dough, rerolling scraps as necessary. Place biscuits in prepared skillet. Cover and let rise in a warm, draft-free place (75°) until doubled in size, about 45 minutes. Brush with egg.
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- Bake until golden brown, 15 to 17 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup cheese and remaining ¼ cup bacon. Garnish with chives, if desired.
