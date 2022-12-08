These Bacon-Cheddar Angel Biscuits are the perfect savory bread to serve with any meal.



Bacon-Cheddar Angel Biscuits Serves: about 14 Ingredients ⅓ cup warm water (105° to 110°)

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

2½ cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup all-vegetable shortening

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, divided

¾ cup cooked crumbled bacon, divided

⅓ cup whole buttermilk

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1 large egg, beaten

In a small bowl, combine ⅓ cup warm water and yeast. Let stand until bubbly, about 5 minutes. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in shortening until mixture is crumbly. Stir in ¾ cup cheese, ½ cup bacon, buttermilk, and chives until a shaggy dough forms. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface, and knead until smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes. Spray a large bowl with cooking spray. Place dough in bowl, turning to grease top. Cover with plastic wrap, and let stand in a warm, draft-free place (75°) until doubled in size, about 1 hour. Spray a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with cooking spray. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1-inch thickness. Using a 2-inch round cutter, cut dough, rerolling scraps as necessary. Place biscuits in prepared skillet. Cover and let rise in a warm, draft-free place (75°) until doubled in size, about 45 minutes. Brush with egg. Preheat oven to 400°. Bake until golden brown, 15 to 17 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup cheese and remaining ¼ cup bacon. Garnish with chives, if desired.