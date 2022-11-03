Alfredo gets a tasty twist with the addition of savory bacon and brussels sprouts.
Bacon and Brussels Sprouts Alfredo
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 4 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped
- ¾ pound Brussels sprouts, halved
- 1 cup chopped red onion
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ pound cavatappi pasta, cooked according to package directions
- 1 (15-ounce) jar four-cheese Alfredo sauce
- 1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese (4 ounces)
- 1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°.
- In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove bacon using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet.
- Add Brussels sprouts and onion to skillet; cook over medium-high heat until lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in bacon, pasta, Alfredo sauce, half of cheese, pimientos, salt, and black pepper until combined. Spoon mixture into 4 (6-inch) ovenproof baking dishes; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Place dishes on a baking sheet.
- Bake until hot and bubbly, about 20 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
3.5.3251