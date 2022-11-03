Bacon and Brussels Sprouts Alfredo

Alfredo gets a tasty twist with the addition of savory bacon and brussels sprouts.

Serves: 4
 
Ingredients
  • 4 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped
  • ¾ pound Brussels sprouts, halved
  • 1 cup chopped red onion
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ pound cavatappi pasta, cooked according to package directions
  • 1 (15-ounce) jar four-cheese Alfredo sauce
  • 1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese (4 ounces)
  • 1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 375°.
  2. In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove bacon using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet.
  3. Add Brussels sprouts and onion to skillet; cook over medium-high heat until lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in bacon, pasta, Alfredo sauce, half of cheese, pimientos, salt, and black pepper until combined. Spoon mixture into 4 (6-inch) ovenproof baking dishes; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Place dishes on a baking sheet.
  4. Bake until hot and bubbly, about 20 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

 

