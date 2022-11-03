Alfredo gets a tasty twist with the addition of savory bacon and brussels sprouts.



Save Recipe Print Bacon and Brussels Sprouts Alfredo Serves: 4 Ingredients 4 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped

¾ pound Brussels sprouts, halved

1 cup chopped red onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ pound cavatappi pasta, cooked according to package directions

1 (15-ounce) jar four-cheese Alfredo sauce

1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese (4 ounces)

1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper Instructions Preheat oven to 375°. In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove bacon using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet. Add Brussels sprouts and onion to skillet; cook over medium-high heat until lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in bacon, pasta, Alfredo sauce, half of cheese, pimientos, salt, and black pepper until combined. Spoon mixture into 4 (6-inch) ovenproof baking dishes; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Place dishes on a baking sheet. Bake until hot and bubbly, about 20 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. 3.5.3251