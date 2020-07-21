Backyard Cookout

summer backyard cookout

Host a fun-filled cookout in your backyard with hamburgers, french fries, and more yummy food. This menu will you take you from spring through fall when your guests most want to be outdoors. Light a campfire, and watch the lightning bugs flicker after dark!

Mile-High Horseradish Burgersmile-high horseradish burger

Southwestern Turkey Burgers with Avocado Spreadsouthwest turkey burger with avocado spread

Crispy French Fries with Remoulade Saucecrispy french fries with remoulade sauce

Minted Fruit Saladminted fruit salad

Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownieschocolate chip cookie brownies

 Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today! 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR