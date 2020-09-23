This Autumn Rice Salad is full of nutritious and delicious wild rice, fresh herbs, crunchy nuts, and sweet dried fruit.

Autumn Rice Salad 2015-11-17 05:57:10 Makes 6 to 8 servings Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients 2½ cups low-sodium chicken broth 1 cup whole-grain rice blend* 4 large sprigs fresh thyme 1 clove garlic, minced 5 tablespoons red wine vinegar ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil ½ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper ½ cup chopped toasted walnuts ½ cup finely chopped carrot ½ cup finely chopped celery ½ cup dried cranberries, chopped ⅓ cup chopped green onion Garnish: chopped fresh parsley Instructions In a large saucepan, bring chicken broth and next 3 ingredients to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 40 minutes or until rice is tender. Discard thyme sprigs, and drain excess liquid from rice if necessary. In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar and next 3 ingredients; gently stir in cooked rice, walnuts, and remaining 4 ingredients. Let stand for at least 2 hours before serving, or cover and refrigerate for up to 12 hours. Garnish with parsley, if desired. Notes *We used RiceSelect Royal Blend Whole Grain with Texmati Brown & Red Rice. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today!