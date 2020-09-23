Autumn Rice Salad

Autumn Rice Salad

This Autumn Rice Salad is full of nutritious and delicious wild rice, fresh herbs, crunchy nuts, and sweet dried fruit.

Autumn Rice Salad
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
  1. 2½ cups low-sodium chicken broth
  2. 1 cup whole-grain rice blend*
  3. 4 large sprigs fresh thyme
  4. 1 clove garlic, minced
  5. 5 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  6. ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  7. ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  8. ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  9. ½ cup chopped toasted walnuts
  10. ½ cup finely chopped carrot
  11. ½ cup finely chopped celery
  12. ½ cup dried cranberries, chopped
  13. ⅓ cup chopped green onion
  14. Garnish: chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
  1. In a large saucepan, bring chicken  broth and next 3 ingredients to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 40 minutes or until rice is tender. Discard thyme sprigs, and drain excess liquid from rice if necessary.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar and next 3 ingredients; gently stir in cooked rice, walnuts, and remaining 4 ingredients. Let stand for at least 2 hours before serving, or cover and refrigerate for up to 12 hours. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
Notes
  1. *We used RiceSelect Royal Blend Whole Grain with Texmati Brown & Red Rice.
