This Autumn Rice Salad is full of nutritious and delicious wild rice, fresh herbs, crunchy nuts, and sweet dried fruit.
Autumn Rice Salad
2015-11-17 05:57:10
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Write a review
Ingredients
- 2½ cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup whole-grain rice blend*
- 4 large sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 5 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ cup chopped toasted walnuts
- ½ cup finely chopped carrot
- ½ cup finely chopped celery
- ½ cup dried cranberries, chopped
- ⅓ cup chopped green onion
- Garnish: chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
- In a large saucepan, bring chicken broth and next 3 ingredients to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 40 minutes or until rice is tender. Discard thyme sprigs, and drain excess liquid from rice if necessary.
- In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar and next 3 ingredients; gently stir in cooked rice, walnuts, and remaining 4 ingredients. Let stand for at least 2 hours before serving, or cover and refrigerate for up to 12 hours. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
Notes
- *We used RiceSelect Royal Blend Whole Grain with Texmati Brown & Red Rice.
Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/
Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today!