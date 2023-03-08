A hearty cream sauce transforms these verdant spring vegetables into a filling and comforting side dish.
Asparagus and Artichoke Gratin
Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1⁄2 cup finely chopped shallot
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 3⁄4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄4 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1⁄8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 2 pounds fresh asparagus, trimmed and blanched
- 1 (15-ounce) can artichoke hearts packed in water, drained
- 2 tablespoons panko (Japanese bread crumbs)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- In a 10-inch ovenproof skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallot; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in flour; cook for 1 minute. Gradually stir in milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in 1⁄2 cup cheese, salt, lemon zest, and peppers. Add asparagus and artichokes, stirring to coat. Top with bread crumbs and remaining 1⁄4 cup cheese.
- Bake until golden brown, about minutes.
3.5.3251