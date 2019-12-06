This delicious Apple-Rosemary Stuffed Pork Loin will steal the show at your next big meal.

Apple-Rosemary Stuffed Pork Loin Makes 6 to 8 servings Ingredients 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 Fuji apple, peeled, cored, and diced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

Cornbread Stuffing (recipe follows)

1 (2-pound) boneless pork loin

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Line a roasting pan with foil. In a medium skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add apple and rosemary; cook until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. In a large bowl, stir together apple mixture and Cornbread Stuffing. Place pork lengthwise on a cutting board, with one short end closest to you. Holding your knife parallel to the bottom of the loin, make a lengthwise cut along the bottom-third of one long side, cutting to within ½ inch of other long side. Open meat at incision as if you were opening a book. Again, holding your knife parallel to loin with the blade facing the thicker side, make another lengthwise cut into thicker side of loin, cutting to within ½ inch of opposite side. Again, open meat at incision as if you were opening a book. Using the flat side of a meat mallet or a rolling pin, flatten any thicker portions of meat until you have an even thickness throughout (do not flatten meat any thinner than ½ inch thick). Spread stuffing mixture to within ½ inch of edges of pork. Starting at one short side, roll up meat and stuffing. Tie pork together at 1-inch intervals with butcher's twine. Brush with oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place seam side down in prepared pan. Bake until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 160°, about 1 hour. Loosely cover with foil, and let stand for 15 minutes before slicing.

Cornbread Stuffing Makes about 1½ cups Ingredients 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup chopped yellow onion

¼ cup chopped celery

½ teaspoon minced garlic

1 cup cornbread crumbs

1 cup day-old plain white bread crumbs

¼ cup chicken broth

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper Instructions In a medium skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion and celery; cook until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer vegetable mixture to the work bowl of a food processor, and pulse until finely chopped, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. In a large bowl, stir together vegetable mixture, all bread crumbs, broth, salt, and pepper until well combined.

