Sweet, crisp apples are perfectly complimented by the savory flavor of bacon in these soft and fluffy biscuits.



Save Recipe Print Apple, Bacon, and Cheddar Biscuits Serves: 16 Ingredients 4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1⁄2 tablespoons baking powder

4 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄4 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

1 cup shredded white Cheddar cheese, divided

6 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 Gala apple, peeled, cored, and finely chopped

1 1⁄2 cups cold whole buttermilk

1 large egg, lightly beaten Instructions Preheat oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, pepper, and baking soda. Add cold butter, and toss to coat. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in butter until mixture is crumbly and butter is in pea-size pieces. Stir in 2⁄3 cup cheese, bacon, and apple. Add cold buttermilk, and stir with a fork until a shaggy dough forms. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface, and pat into a 9-inch square (about 1 inch thick). (Dough will be crumbly.) Using a bench scraper, cut dough into quarters. Stack quarters, and pat or roll into a 9-inch square. Using a knife or bench scraper dipped in flour, cut dough into 16 (2 1⁄4-inch) squares. Place at least 1⁄2 inch apart on prepared pan. Freeze for 15 minutes. Brush tops of dough with egg. Bake for 12 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1⁄3 cup cheese, and bake until tops are dry and cheese is golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes more. Let cool slightly on pan. Serve warm. 3.5.3251