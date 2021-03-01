This Almond-Lemon Baked Tilapia can be substituted for another flaky white fish such as snapper, flounder or rainbow trout.



Save Recipe Print Almond-Lemon Baked Tilapia Serves: Makes 6 servings Ingredients 6 (6-ounce) tilapia fillets

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 cup sliced almonds, finely chopped

2 tablespoons lemon zest

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons ground black pepper Instructions Preheat oven to 400°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil, and spray foil with nonstick cooking spray. Place fish in a single layer on prepared pan. Brush fish with mustard. In a small bowl, combine almonds and all remaining ingredients. Spread about 1 tablespoon almond mixture over each fillet, pressing gently to adhere. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Serve immediately. 3.5.3251

