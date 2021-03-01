Almond-Lemon Baked Tilapia

Almond-Lemon Baked Tilapia

This Almond-Lemon Baked Tilapia can be substituted for another flaky white fish such as snapper, flounder or rainbow trout.

Save Recipe Print
Almond-Lemon Baked Tilapia
Serves: Makes 6 servings
 
Ingredients
  • 6 (6-ounce) tilapia fillets
  • 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 cup sliced almonds, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons ground black pepper
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 400°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil, and spray foil with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Place fish in a single layer on prepared pan. Brush fish with mustard.
  3. In a small bowl, combine almonds and all remaining ingredients. Spread about 1 tablespoon almond mixture over each fillet, pressing gently to adhere.
  4. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Serve immediately.

 

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today! 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR