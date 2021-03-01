This Almond-Lemon Baked Tilapia can be substituted for another flaky white fish such as snapper, flounder or rainbow trout.
Almond-Lemon Baked Tilapia
Serves: Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 6 (6-ounce) tilapia fillets
- 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 cup sliced almonds, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons lemon zest
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil, and spray foil with nonstick cooking spray.
- Place fish in a single layer on prepared pan. Brush fish with mustard.
- In a small bowl, combine almonds and all remaining ingredients. Spread about 1 tablespoon almond mixture over each fillet, pressing gently to adhere.
- Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Serve immediately.
3.5.3251
Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today!