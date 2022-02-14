Air-Fried Cheese Sticks
Makes about 18
Ingredients
- 1 (16-ounce) package low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup plain bread crumbs, toasted
- 1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning
- Easy Tomato Sauce (recipe follows)
Easy Tomato Sauce
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ cup minced onion
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- Lightly spray a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.
- Cut cheese into 3½×½×½-inch sticks.
- In a shallow bowl, beat eggs. In a shallow dish, combine bread crumbs and Italian seasoning. Dip cheese sticks in eggs, letting excess drip off. Dredge in bread crumb mixture. Dip in eggs again, letting excess drip off. Dredge in bread crumbs again to fully coat. Place on prepared pan. Cover and freeze for 1 hour.
- If preheating is recommended by your air fryer manual, preheat fryer to 375°.
- Spray air fryer basket and frozen cheese sticks with cooking spray. Arrange cheese sticks in a single layer in basket.
- Set temperature to 375°, and cook until crisp and lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes, turning cheese sticks halfway through cooking. Serve warm with Easy Tomato Sauce.
Easy Tomato Sauce
- In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook for 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, basil, oregano, and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, stirring frequently, for 10 minutes.
